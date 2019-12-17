शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   world most cruel dictators, pervez musharraf, muammar gaddafi, kim jong un, dictatorship in country

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे क्रूर तानाशाह, एक तो चीखें सुन-सुनकर खाता था खाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 07:22 PM IST
world most cruel dictators, pervez musharraf, muammar gaddafi, kim jong un, dictatorship in country
1 of 6
इस्लामाबाद की विशेष अदालत ने मंगलवार को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तानाशाह परवेज मुशर्रफ को राजद्रोह का दोषी करार देते हुए फांसी की सजा सुनाई है। ऐसे में मुशर्रफ और तानाशाह दोनों पर ही चर्चा होनी जरूरी है। आज भी दुनिया के ऐसे देश हैं, जहां तानाशाही बरकरार है। इतिहास गवाह है जब-जब दुनिया में कहीं भी तानाशाही हुई, वहां हजारों-लाखों बेगुनाहों और मासूमों का खून बहाया गया है। कई बार तो सत्ता के नशे में चूर इन तानाशाहों ने हैवानियत की सारी हदें पार कर दीं।

आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं दुनिया के ऐसे ही क्रूर तानाशाहों के बारे में, जिन्होंने लंबे समय तक जनता को अपनी सनक का शिकार बनाया। इनमें से एक तो ऐसा रहा, जो चीखें सुने बिना खाना तक नहीं खाता था। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
pervez musharraf muammar gaddafi kim jong un dictatorship
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

परवेज मुशर्रफ और दिल्ली स्थित उनका पुराना मकान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हुआ था पाक के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ का जन्म, इस इलाके में गुजरा है बचपन

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कितनी होती है एक फांसी के फंदे की कीमत, भारत में अब तक कितनों को मिली यह सजा

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Type of Death penalty in countries around the world, Death sentence in saudi arabia, US, Vietnam
Education

इन देशों में नहीं होती फांसी, जानें फिर किन तरीकों से दी जाती है मौत की सजा

16 दिसंबर 2019

संसद का शायराना सफर
India News

बेहद दिलचस्प है हमारी संसद का शायराना सफर

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सबसे ज्यादा बार किस देश में लगानी पड़ी इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी? किस स्थान पर है पाकिस्तान

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एमएम नरवाणे
India News

कौन हैं अगले सेना प्रमुख मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे, पढ़ें खास बातें और उपलब्धियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

बांग्लादेश युद्ध
India News

1971 युद्ध: भारतीय सेना का 'यहूदी योद्धा', जिसने 93 हजार पाक सैनिकों से करवाया आत्मसमर्पण

16 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
विज्ञापन
निर्भया
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: न्याय में देर भी अंधेर है... 16 दिसंबर की उस काली रात का इंसाफ अभी बाकी है

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया केस के दोषी
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: और ये भी मामले, दुष्कर्मी न्यायिक प्रक्रिया का यूं उठाते हैं फायदा

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
India News

गूगल ने बताया- 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा खोजी गईं भारत की ये 10 हस्तियां

15 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

बोफोर्स तोप
India News

बोफोर्स से धनुष तक जानिए भारतीय सेना के तोपखाने की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

2019 की सियासत
India News

2019 की वो 10 बड़ी घटनाएं जिन्होंने बदल डाली देश की सियासी तस्वीर

14 दिसंबर 2019

Year Ender 2019 PM Modi BJP repeated its feat of victory in Lok sabha but Assembly result shocking
India News

Year Ender 2019: लोकसभा चुनावों में चला मोदी मैजिक, लेकिन विधानसभा में लगे झटके

13 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Parliament Attack 2001: 18 साल पहले दहल गई थी देश की संसद, कैसा था वो दिन

13 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

ऑपरेशन ट्राइडेंट: जब इंदिरा गांधी ने नौसेना प्रमुख से कहा- इफ देअर इज अ वॉर, देअर इज अ वॉर

12 दिसंबर 2019

इंद्र 2019
India News

तोप के गोलों से दहली जमीन, हवा में गरजे विमान, पानी में युद्धपोतों का पराक्रम

12 दिसंबर 2019

mount everest
India News

एवरेेस्ट की चढ़ाई करने वालों को रास्ता दिखाती हैं 300 से ज्यादा लाशें

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

mars
India News

मंगल ग्रह पर जीवन की संभावनाएं तलाशने जाएगा भारतीय मूल का ये वैज्ञानिक 

11 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए बेहद खास है देखिए

17 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:48

CAA से देश के मुसलमान की नागरिकता पर खतरा नहीं, कांग्रेस जैसे दल फैला रहे हिंसा- पीएम

17 दिसंबर 2019

दरबार 3:48

'दरबार' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, रजनीकांत ने बताई अमिताभ बच्चन से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें

17 दिसंबर 2019

जाफराबाद 1:05

जामिया के बाद दिल्ली के जाफराबाद में नागरिकता कानून का विरोध

17 दिसंबर 2019

business news including government scheme update and Indian economy 3:13

एक जनवरी से बंद हो रही है ये सरकारी योजना, आज ही उठाएं लाभ, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited