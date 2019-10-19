शहर चुनें

क्या है अबुदर्शी तकनीक? छात्रा को पेपर खाली छोड़ने पर भी मिले 100 फीसदी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 01:54 PM IST
EIMI HAGA
EIMI HAGA - फोटो : social media
परीक्षा में अच्छे नंबर पाने के लिए हम जी-तोड़ मेहनत करते हैं। और अगर परीक्षा में कोई प्रश्न का उत्तर नहीं आता है तो उसके नंबर नहीं मिलते। माई यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ने वाली Eimi Haga को पेपर खाली छोड़ने पर पूरें नंबर मिले। हैरान कर देने वाला मामला है, पर एक दम सच है। आगे पढ़ते हैं पूरा मामला...
exam
