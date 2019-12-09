शहर चुनें

UPPSC- These five subjects can also be asked in exam

UPPSC परीक्षा में इन पांच विषयों से भी पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल, चंद्रयान-2 भी शामिल

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 11:04 AM IST
UPPSC - फोटो : UPPSC
उत्तर प्रदेश लोकसेवा आयोग की पीसीएस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 15 दिसंबर को होने जा रही है। मात्र 06 दिन बाकी हैं। आयोग ने एडमिट कार्ड भी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिए हैं। ऐसे में बचा हुआ समय मूल्यवान है। अधिकतर छात्रों के मन में रहता है कि वो अंतिम दिन में कैसे पढ़ाई करें, ताकि लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर सके। इन दिनों उसी विषय को प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए, जिसके आने की संभावनाएं ज्यादा रहती है। राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल एस एस वरुण ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ वर्षों में परीक्षा के पैटर्न में लगातार बदलाव हो रहे हैं। इसे ध्यान में रख तैयारी करनी चाहिए।
Recommended

BECIL Recruitment 2019 Vacancy for 305 Trade Apprentice posts Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

स्नातक हैं तो इस बड़ी कंपनी में जल्द करें आवेदन, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा मौका

9 दिसंबर 2019

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, 2016 के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी के मौके, हजारों में है सैलरी

9 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण (फाइल फोटो)
Education

वो चीज जो पीएम 2.5 से कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक है, प्रदूषण मापने में सरकारें क्यों नहीं लेतीं इनका नाम

9 दिसंबर 2019

immediate action at time of fire, Emergency Procedure Fire, safety tips fire
Education

बहुमंजिला इमारत में लग जाए आग तो उठाएं ये पांच कदम 

8 दिसंबर 2019

Related

fansi ka fanda, necks noose, where neck noose is made, fansi ka fanda kaise banaya jata hai
Education

कहां और कैसे तैयार होता है फांसी का फंदा, सूर्योदय से पहले ही क्यों दी जाती है फांसी 

8 दिसंबर 2019

हैती द्वीप
Education

आप कैसे खरीद सकते हैं अपना द्बीप, जानें कीमत, किन बातों का रखें ध्यान 

8 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Training
Education

कैसे होती है IAS अधिकारियों की ट्रेनिंग, करनी पड़ती है हिमालय की भी ट्रेकिंग

8 दिसंबर 2019

indian navy
Education

कैसे बन सकते हैं नौसेना में अधिकारी, जानें कितनी मिलती है सैलरी

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

CTET December 2019: आज परीक्षा, भूलकर भी न करें ये पांच गलतियां

8 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सशस्त्र सैन्य बल
Education

ये शब्द हमारी सेनाओं में भरते हैं जोश, इनमें झलकता है जवानों का शौर्य और पराक्रम

7 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, ये 50 सवाल हर परीक्षा में आएंगे काम

7 दिसंबर 2019

meaning of white and yellow lines on road, road signs, traffic symbols, road accident data 
Education

क्या बताती हैं सड़कों पर बनी सफेद व पीली लाइनें, गाड़ी चलाते हैं तो जरूर जानें

6 दिसंबर 2019

सौम्या शर्मा
Education

103 डिग्री बुखार में दी परीक्षा, बिना कोचिंग 23 साल की उम्र में बन गईं IAS अधिकारी

6 दिसंबर 2019

FIR VS ZERO FIR
Education

FIR और ZERO FIR में क्या है अंतर? कैसे दर्ज कराते हैं रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2019

Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, How to get Indian citizenship, Eligibility for citizenship of India
Education

Citizenship Amendment Bill: जानें कैसे और किन आधारों पर मिलती है भारत की नागरिकता

5 दिसंबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग
Education

UPPCS: परीक्षा में सफलता दिलाएगी 10 दिनों की ये सटीक रणनीति

5 दिसंबर 2019

ias srishti
Education

इस चैनल को बनाया नॉलेज पाने का जरिया, पहले ही प्रयास में बनीं IAS ऑफिसर

4 दिसंबर 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

4 दिसंबर 2019

छात्र (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Education

तीन साल में 128 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज बंद, इनमें किस राज्य से कितने संस्थान

4 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Education

हर छात्र को नौकरी की गारंटी देगी ये यूनिवर्सिटी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

4 दिसंबर 2019

UPPSC
UPPSC - फोटो : UPPSC
UPPSC
UPPSC - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपीपीएससी
यूपीपीएससी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद्रयान 2 का ऑर्बिटर
चंद्रयान 2 का ऑर्बिटर - फोटो : ISRO
यूपी में भाजपा नेता सुनील भराला का बयान, कहा, 'हिंदुओं को छोड़नी होगी 'हम दो-हमारे एक' की सोच'

उत्तर प्रदेश श्रम कल्याण परिषद के अध्यक्ष सुनील भराला ने कहा कि हिंदुओं को 'हम दो-हमारे एक' की सोच छोड़कर कर 'हम दो हमारे पांच' की नीति अपनानी होगी। देखिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर अपने बयान पर उन्होंने क्या तर्क दिया।

9 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह एनआरसी 1:41

सोमवार को लोकसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल होगा पेश, शिवसेना का समर्थन तो विपक्ष विरोध में

9 दिसंबर 2019

राजेश शुक्ला 1:10

Delhi Fire: फायरमैन राजेश शुक्ला बोले, ‘सही सूचना मिलती तो और भी जानें बच जाती’

8 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:39

9 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

8 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली न्यूज 7:26

Delhi Fire: मौत से पहले की आखिरी कॉल, ऑडियो सुन दहल जाएगा आपका दिल

8 दिसंबर 2019

