UPPSC परीक्षा में इन पांच विषयों से भी पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल, चंद्रयान-2 भी शामिल

{"_id":"5dedd8448ebc3e1baa5c06c1","slug":"uppsc-these-five-subjects-can-also-be-asked-in-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPPSC \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0928-2 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
यूपीपीएससी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd8448ebc3e1baa5c06c1","slug":"uppsc-these-five-subjects-can-also-be-asked-in-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPPSC \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0928-2 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
चंद्रयान 2 का ऑर्बिटर
- फोटो : ISRO