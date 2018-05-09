बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
IAS बनना है तो टॉपर का ये 5 नंबरी फार्मूला अपनाएं, अचूक बाण है कोई नहीं बताएगा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 11:06 AM IST
यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं के लिए बड़े काम के टिप्स, आईएएस बनना है तो ये 5 नंबरी फार्मूला अपनाएं, टेंशन लेने की जरूरत ही नहीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af285394f1c1bed778b75fc","slug":"chandigarh-ias-topper-anu-kumari-told-five-number-formula-to-crack-upsc-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 5 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.