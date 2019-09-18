लड़कियों के लिए स्कॉलरशिप पाने का मौका, करना चाहते हैं आवेदन तो सीधा लिंक है यहां

{"_id":"5d81c1fd8ebc3e93a45fc5f9","slug":"scholarship-for-girls-studying-in-9th-10th-standard-apply-from-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0927\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
scholarship
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d81c1fd8ebc3e93a45fc5f9","slug":"scholarship-for-girls-studying-in-9th-10th-standard-apply-from-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0927\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
scholarship
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d81c1fd8ebc3e93a45fc5f9","slug":"scholarship-for-girls-studying-in-9th-10th-standard-apply-from-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0927\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
स्कॉलरशिप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला