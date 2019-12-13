शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Google Top 10 trending searches Indian personalities in 2019 abhinandan, ranu mondal, tara sutaria

गूगल ने बताया- 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा खोजी गईं भारत की ये 10 हस्तियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 07:14 PM IST
गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
1 of 11
गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
कुछ ही दिनों में साल 2019 खत्म होने वाला है। ये साल कई लोगों के लिए अलग-अलग लिहाज से बेहद खास रहा। कई ऐसे नाम हैं जो इस साल मशहूर हुए। तो कुछ अलग-अलग कारणों से सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहे। दुनियाभर में लोगों ने उनके बारे में जानने की उत्सुकता रही।

अब दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सर्च ईंजन गूगल (Google) ने भारत की उन 10 हस्तियों के बारे में बताया है जिनके बारे में 2019 में गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा खोजा गया। उन टॉप 10 हस्तियों के बारे में आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें (बढ़ते क्रम में)।
google year ender 2019 year ender abhinandan ranu mondal
गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
Koena Mitra
Koena Mitra
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : twitter
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria - फोटो : Social Media
ranu mondal
ranu mondal - फोटो : social media
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ट्विटर
विक्की कौशल
विक्की कौशल
राष्ट्रपति से सम्मान पाते आनंद कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रपति से सम्मान पाते आनंद कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लता मंगेशकर
लता मंगेशकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman - फोटो : Social Media
