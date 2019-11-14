शहर चुनें

Children's day 2019 this day was celebrated on 20 November know the reason why

Children's day: पहले 20 नवंबर को मनाया जाता था ये दिन, बाद में बदल गई तारीख

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 10:46 AM IST
childrens day
1 of 5
childrens day - फोटो : file photo
14 नवंबर को यानी आज के दिन बाल दिवस मनाया जाता है। इसी पर गूगल ने एक डूडल भी बनाया है। हमें पता है कि देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री के जन्म दिवस पर ये दिन मनाते हैं। पर क्या आप ये जानते हैं कि पहले कभी 20 नवंबर को ये दिन मनाया जाता था। आखिर क्या थी वजह, जिस कारण बदलनी पड़ी ये तिथि। पढ़ें आगे... 
children's day children's day 2019
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
childrens day
childrens day - फोटो : file photo
