Children's day: पहले 20 नवंबर को मनाया जाता था ये दिन, बाद में बदल गई तारीख

{"_id":"5dccd67b8ebc3e5b732fc718","slug":"children-s-day-this-day-was-celebrated-on-20-november-know-the-reason-why","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Children's day: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 20 \u0928\u0935\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
childrens day
- फोटो : file photo