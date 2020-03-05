शहर चुनें

कोरोनावायरस: बोर्ड परीक्षा के बीच में जारी हुआ नोटिस, अपने साथ ले जा सकते हैं ये चीजें

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 10:01 AM IST
सीबीएसई बोर्ड
सीबीएसई बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। ऐसे में बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रों को कुछ चीजों को अपने साथ ले जाने की अनुमति दे दी है। दुनियाभर में फैले कोरोनावायरस का वजह से ये बदलाव किया है। 

बता दें कि सीबीएसई ने छात्रों को जरूरत पड़ने पर मास्क और सेनिटाइजर ले जाने की अनुमति दे दी है। इससे अभिभावकों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। बोर्ड ने सभी स्कूलों को भी अतिरिक्त सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

कोरोना वायरस की लगातार बढ़ती दहशत के बीच अभिभावक चिंतित हैं। वह लगातार सीबीएसई से बोर्ड परीक्षा में केयर बरतने की छूट मांग रहे थे। सीबीएसई के सचिव अनुराग त्रिपाठी ने बुधवार को इस संबंध में एक पत्र जारी किया।

जानें क्या कहा...

coronavirus coronavirus in india china coronavirus infection

