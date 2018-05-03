बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
UPSC ने दी बेरोजगार युवाओं को बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस विभाग में निकली बंपर सरकारी नौकरी
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 11:01 PM IST
बेरोजगार युवाओं के पास सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा अवसर है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 25 मई तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यूनियन पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (UPSC) ने कंबाइंड मेडिकल सर्विस एग्जामिनेशन 2018 की विज्ञप्ति जारी की है। जारी की गई विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार पदों की संख्या 454 है।
