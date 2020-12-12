बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fd4638b8ebc3e3db72e0b40","slug":"weather-forecast-today-update-in-uttarakhand-news-snowfall-in-uttarakhand-beautiful-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Today : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Weather Today : उत्तराखंड में बदला मौसम, चारधाम सहित ऊंची चोटियां बर्फ के आगोश में, तस्वीरें
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 12:18 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के मैदानी इलाकों में बारिश और पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी का दौर जारी है। जिस वजह से राज्य में कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़ रही है।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
