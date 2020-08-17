शहर चुनें
भविष्य बदरी में चट्टान पर दिख रही भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति, देखने वाले भी हैरान, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर(चमोली), Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 01:11 PM IST
भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति
भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में भविष्य बदरी में एक चट्टानी भाग पर भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति उभर कर आई है। लोगों का दावा है कि यह भगवान हनुमान का मुख ही है। इस आकृति को जो भी देख रहा है वो हैरान है। 
भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति
भगवान हनुमान के मुख जैसी आकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
