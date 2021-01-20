शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   ITBP Soldiers Get skiing Training in Auli Photos

गोरसों की बर्फीली वादियों में ऐसे स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे आईटीबीपी के जवान, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ (चमोली), Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 08:35 PM IST
गोरसों में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान
गोरसों में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औली स्थित आईटीबीपी के पर्वतारोहण एवं स्कीइंग संस्थान के जवान इन दिनों गोरसों में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं। आईटीबीपी का यह एकमात्र ऐसा ट्रेनिंग सेंटर है जो वर्षभर में 90 हजार से अधिक जवानों को पर्वतारोहण और स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण देता है।
गोरसों में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान
गोरसों में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान
स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईटीबीपी के जवान
आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेने पहुंचे लोग
स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेने पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औली में बनाई जा रही कृत्रिम बर्फ
औली में बनाई जा रही कृत्रिम बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
