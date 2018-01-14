बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरकारी राशन की दुकानों पर अब ये काम भी होंगे, पढ़कर दूर हो जाएगी सारी टेंशन
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 01:19 PM IST
अब आपकी सबसे बड़ी टेंशन दूर होने जा रही है। राशन की दुकानों पर अब केवल राशन ही नहीं मिलेगा बल्कि ये काम भी होंगे। जल्दी से पढ़ें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5aff0d4f1c1b62428b4c94","slug":"good-news-for-public-about-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.