जल्द खुलने वाला है नौकरियों का पिटारा, लेकिन केवल ये ही होंगे हकदार
जल्द खुलने वाला है नौकरियों का पिटारा, लेकिन केवल ये ही होंगे हकदार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:21 AM IST
जल्द की नौकरियों का पिटारा खुलने वाला है। नगर निकायों के सीमा विस्तार, दून स्मार्ट सिटी और स्वास्थ्य महकमे में बंपर नौकरियां निकलने वाली हैं।
