Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   bumper jobs in various department

जल्द खुलने वाला है नौकरियों का पिटारा, लेकिन केवल ये ही होंगे हकदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:21 AM IST
bumper jobs in various department
1 of 8
जल्द की नौकरियों का पिटारा खुलने वाला है। नगर निकायों के सीमा विस्तार, दून स्मार्ट सिटी और स्वास्थ्य महकमे में बंपर नौकरियां निकलने वाली हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bumper jobs job employment news

Recommended

new rule of money transaction in bank
Dehradun

ये हैं बैंक मनी ट्रांजेक्शन के नए नियम, अगर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो हो जाएंगे परेशान

23 जनवरी 2018

be aware on magh purnima 2018
Dehradun

31 जनवरी को है माघ पूर्णिमा, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम वरना होगा बड़ा नुकसान

23 जनवरी 2018

warning for rain and snowfall during 72 hours in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Alert: 72 घंटे इन जिलों में जमकर होगी बारिश-बर्फबारी, पारा गिरने से और बढ़ेगी ठंड

23 जनवरी 2018

gurugram residents keep fallen poop in their refrigerator as they thought it special material
Delhi NCR

आसमान से गिरा ‌नीला टुकड़ा, लोगों ने खास चीज समझ फ्रीज में रखा जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो...

22 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

Solution on basant panchami 2018 for bright fortune
Dehradun

बसंत पंचमी 2018: आज अपनी राशि के अनुसार करेंगे ये उपाय तो मिलेगी तरक्की

22 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

Car fall in canal, one died and four is missing
Chandigarh

Photos: जॉब लगने की खुशी में पार्टी करने निकले थे, घर पहुंची सिर्फ लाश

23 जनवरी 2018

12th class student shivansh killed lady principal in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसीपल के कातिल छात्र ने बताई 'गुरु' को मारने की वजह, 7 बड़े खुलासे

22 जनवरी 2018

2000 rupees note shortage in bank and atm
Dehradun

फिर से हुए 'नोटबंदी' जैसे हालात, बैंक जाने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

23 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse 2018 bad effect of zodiac
Dehradun

साल के पहले चंद्रग्रहण में इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव, जानिए आप पर कैसा रहेगा असर

23 जनवरी 2018

termites problem will Finish from this Powder
Dehradun

दीमक से परेशान हैं तो यह चूर्ण दूर करेगा आपकी टेंशन, 20 साल तक घर रहेगा सेफ

23 जनवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

20 जनवरी 2018

this baba ward from black magic by nude pictures of women
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं की परेशानियां दूर करने के बहाने बाबा करता था ये अश्लील डिमांड

22 जनवरी 2018

Basant panchami 2018 rare coincidence and auspicious time for saraswati puja
Dehradun

बसंत पंचमी 2018: इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें मां सरस्वती का पूजन, ऐसा करने से होगा भाग्योदय

22 जनवरी 2018

indian army recruitment relaxation in height for mountain area youth
Dehradun

सेना में भर्ती होने के इच्छुक पहाड़ के युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, पढ़ेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

23 जनवरी 2018

Basant Panchami Special in kanpur
Kanpur

बसंत पंचमी : शनि देव बरसाएंगे कृपा, इन राशियों की बदलेगी दशा

22 जनवरी 2018

Shivpal Singh Yadav's 63rd Birthday
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेषः कभी इनकी मर्जी के बिना सपा में पत्ता भी नहीं हिलता था! शायद न पता हों आपको ये बातें

22 जनवरी 2018

plastic egg identification easy way
Dehradun

सर्दियों में अंडे खाने से पहले पढ़ें फायदे की खबर, नजरअंदाज करेंगे तो पछताएंगे

21 जनवरी 2018

minister scolded officials for not being overbridge complete
Kanpur

मेरी सरकार है, मुझे जनता गाली देती है अब किसी को नहीं छोड़ूंगा- कैबिनेट मंत्री

22 जनवरी 2018

auspicious coincidence brings good news
Dehradun

ज्योतिष गणना लाई खुशखबरी, 30 को चंद्रमा के कर्क राशि में आते ही होगा शुभ संयोग

23 जनवरी 2018

after facebook live jasleen commited suicide jumping into ganga
Kanpur

PHOTOS: '...न मैं उसके साथ रह पा रही हूं और न ही छोड़ पा रही हूं', FB पर अपलोड कर गंगा में कूद गई

22 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav statement about elections 2019
Kanpur

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में अपना गढ़ बचाने के ल‌िए कूदेगी समाजवादी पार्टी, ड‌िंपल नहीं लड़ेंगी चुनाव

23 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.