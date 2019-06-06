बचपन में शतरंज खेलकर शातिर हुए चहल, अब मैदान पर भांपते हैं बल्लेबाजों की चाल

शहर चुनें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 07:53 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के लेग स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल ने कहा कि शतरंज खिलाड़ी होने की वजह से मैंने बल्लेबाजों की रणनीति को भांपना सिखा है। जबकि कप्तान कोहली मानते हैं कि चहल की यह क्षमता टीम के साथी गेंदबाजों को फायदे में रखती है। चहल ने विश्व कप के अपने डेब्यू मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 10 ओवर में 51 रन देकर चार विकेट झटके। चहल शतरंज के खिलाड़ी भी रह चुके हैं।
