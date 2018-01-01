Download App
'हिटमैन' ने कहा- दक्षिण अफ्रीकी का गेंदबाजी आक्रमण सर्वश्रेष्ठ, हमारी ऐसी तैयारी

टीम डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 04:36 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि इस समय दक्षिण अफ्रीका का गेंदबाजी आक्रमण दुनिया में सर्वश्रेष्ठ है। उन्होंने साथ ही कहा कि टीम इंडिया के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के गेंदबाजी आक्रमण का सामना करना बड़ी चुनौती रहेगी।
