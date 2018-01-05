Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   lance klusener says hardik pandya can be lethal against south africa

पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का दावा, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए ये खिलाड़ी होगा टीम इंडिया का हथियार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 12:23 AM IST
lance klusener says hardik pandya can be lethal against south africa
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर सभी की निगाहें टिकी हुई हैं। दोनों देशों के बीच तीन मैचों की सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट शुक्रवार से केपटाउन में शुरू होगा। प्रोटियाज टीम के पूर्व स्टार ऑलराउंडर लांस क्लूजनर ने हार्दिक पांड्या की जमकर तारीफ की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lance klusener hardik pandya virat kohli team india

Recommended

ajinkya rahane might not get chance in first test against south africa
Cricket News

अजिंक्य रहाणे को बैठना पड़ सकता है बाहर, इन खिलाड़ियों की है टीम इंडिया को सख्त जरुरत

4 जनवरी 2018

pak wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal create world record in List A cricket match
Cricket News

पाक क्रिकेटर कामरान अकमल ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज

4 जनवरी 2018

colin munro becomes first batsman in the world to hit three t20i centuries
Cricket News

NZvWI: कॉलिन मुनरो ने गेल-रोहित का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, ऐसा करने वाले विश्व के पहले बल्लेबाज बने

3 जनवरी 2018

colin munro and ish sodhi climbs to top in latest icc t20i rankings
Cricket News

कॉलिन मुनरो ने टी20 रैंकिंग में विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ा, कीवी टीम बनी नंबर-1

4 जनवरी 2018

cricket australia announced best odi XI of the year
Cricket News

CA ने साल की बेस्ट वन-डे टीम का किया ऐलान, टीम इंडिया के तीन खिलाड़ी शामिल

2 जनवरी 2018

Sachin Tendulkar says these players can change the condition against south africa
Cricket News

सचिन ने कहा, दक्षिण अफ्रीका में टीम इंडिया के ये तीन खिलाड़ी बदल देंगे मैच का रुख

4 जनवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

rohit sharma assures of hitting triple century in odi
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा का बड़ा बयान, बोले- जल्द ही वन-डे में ट्रिपल सेंचुरी जमाऊंगा और फैंस को करूंगा खुश

4 जनवरी 2018

chennai super kings assure of retain ms dhoni and suresh raina for ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018: चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स करेगा फैंस को खुश, एमएस धोनी के साथ इस खिलाड़ी को करेगा रिटेन

3 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag says kings XI punjab will only retain one player
Cricket News

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने दिए संकेत, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब इतने खिलाड़ियों को करेगी रिटेन

4 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 retention all you wants to know
Cricket News

IPL 2018 रिटेंशन से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी जो आपके लिए जानना है बहुत जरूरी

4 जनवरी 2018

Australian captain Steve Smith facing criticism after explaing Glenn Maxwell odi ommission
Cricket News

स्मिथ बेफिजूल हुए आलोचना के शिकार, मैक्सवेल को बाहर करने का कारण किसी और ने बताया

4 जनवरी 2018

brett lee declines the offer of bowling coach for csk reports
Cricket News

IPL से मिला आकर्षक ऑफर, ब्रेट ली ने यह कहकर ठुकरा दिया

2 जनवरी 2018

jacques kallis is praising about virat kohli
Cricket News

महान ऑलराउंडर ने कहा- पता था विराट कोहली क्या गुल खिलाएगा

2 जनवरी 2018

cricket player who announced his retirement in 2017
Cricket News

YEAR ENDER 2017: इन खिलाड़ियों ने क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, एक ने तो 5वीं बार कहा- अलविदा

1 जनवरी 2018

alastair cook beats virat kohli and other star batsman records in fourth test against australia
Cricket News

एलिस्टर कुक ने 244* रन बनाकर विराट कोहली और इन महान बल्लेबाजों के रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े

29 दिसंबर 2017

dale steyn five wicket away to become leading wicket taker for south africa
Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में कोहली नहीं बल्कि डेल स्टेन के इस रिकॉर्ड पर होगी सबकी नजरें

3 जनवरी 2018

mitchell marsh will play county cricket and declines the offer of cash rich ipl
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, IPL में इस वजह से नहीं लेगा हिस्सा

3 जनवरी 2018

ishant sharma to ms dhonis strech memorable photos of year 2017
Cricket News

Year Ender 2017: इशांत के एक्सप्रेशन से लेकर धोनी का नींद लेना, इन फोटोज ने बनाया साल यादगार

1 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli 41 runs short to break world record of most runs in a calendar year
Cricket News

महज 41 रन से चूक गए विराट कोहली नहीं तो टूट जाता ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

29 दिसंबर 2017

sachin tendulkar says team india should tackle new ball well in south africa
Cricket News

तेंदुलकर ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीत का मंत्र बताया, टीम इंडिया ऐसा करना जरूर

3 जनवरी 2018

Ranji trophy final: Vidarbha gurbani take hat-trick against delhi
Cricket News

सालों बाद रणजी ट्रॉफी फाइनल में हुआ ये कमाल, इस गेंदबाज ने रचा इतिहास

30 दिसंबर 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara says Important to leave the ball well in South Africa
Cricket News

चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने कहा- दक्षिण अफ्रीका में यह रणनीति अपनाने से सफल होगी टीम इंडिया

3 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.