VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 07:47 PM IST
शिमरोन हेटमायर
1 of 4
शिमरोन हेटमायर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईपीएल 2020 के लिए कोलकाता में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी हो रही है। लीग के 13वें सीजन के लिए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने बड़ी बोली लगाते हुए वेस्टइंडीज के युवा तूफानी बल्लेबाज शिमरोन हेटमायर को अपनी टीम में शामिल कर लिया। दिल्ली ने हेटमायर को सात करोड़ 75 लाख की भारी रकम के साथ अपनी टीम में जोड़ा। हेटमायर ने अपने दूसरे आईपीएल के लिए अपनी बेस प्राइस 50 लाख रुपये रखी थी।
