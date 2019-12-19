VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

{"_id":"5dfb865e8ebc3e8815290720","slug":"ipl-2020-auction-shimron-hetmyer-express-happiness-with-dancing-after-sold-to-delhi-capitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 IPL \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शिमरोन हेटमायर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfb865e8ebc3e8815290720","slug":"ipl-2020-auction-shimron-hetmyer-express-happiness-with-dancing-after-sold-to-delhi-capitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 IPL \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शिमरोन हेटमायर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dfb865e8ebc3e8815290720","slug":"ipl-2020-auction-shimron-hetmyer-express-happiness-with-dancing-after-sold-to-delhi-capitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 IPL \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Shimron Hetmyer
- फोटो : social Media
{"_id":"5dfb865e8ebc3e8815290720","slug":"ipl-2020-auction-shimron-hetmyer-express-happiness-with-dancing-after-sold-to-delhi-capitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 IPL \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शिमरोन हेटमेयर
- फोटो : social media