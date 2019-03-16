शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2019 this five players is so important for Chennai super kings 

IPL 2019: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों पर होगा पूरा दारोमदार, CSK चौथी बार जीत सकती है खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 07:10 PM IST
CSK
1 of 6
CSK
आईपीएल के 12वें सीजन का आगाज 23 मार्च से शुरू होने वाला। पहला मुकाबला चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर से होगा। यह मुकाबला चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में रात के 8 बजे से शुरू होगा। धोनी की अगुआई में तीन बार की चैंपियन चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स की निगाहें चौथी बार खिताब जीतने पर होगी। ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं चेन्नई के वो पांच खिलाड़ी जिन पर रहेगी निगाहें.. 

पढ़ें- IPL 2019: धोनी के धुरंधरों ने कसी कमर, ऐसा है चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का पूरा स्क्वॉड     

 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ipl 2019 chennai super kings csk ms dhoni एसएस धोनी चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स आईपीएल 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

csk
Cricket News

IPL 2019: धोनी के धुरंधरों ने कसी कमर, ऐसा है चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का पूरा स्क्वॉड 

16 मार्च 2019

चेन्नई सुपकिंग्स
Cricket News

CSK के खिलाड़ियों का नहीं होगा यो-यो टेस्ट, फिटनेस चेक करने का है अनोखा तरीका

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये है 'कोहली की टोली' की ताकत और कमजोरी, क्या जीत पाएगी पहला खिताब?

16 मार्च 2019

पुलवामा में शहीद जवान
Cricket News

पुलवामा शहीदों को BCCI का सलाम, पीड़ित परिवारों को 20 करोड़ की मदद

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ईशांत शर्मा और एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

ईशांत शर्मा ने खोला अपने करियर का सबसे बड़ा राज, बोले- धोनी ने बचाया करियर

16 मार्च 2019

मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2019: दुनिया हिलाने को तैयार 'रोहित ब्रिगेड', ये है मुंबई इंडियंस का पूरा स्क्वॉड

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Cricket News

IPL 2019: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, these are some Key players of Mumbai Indian
Cricket News

IPL 2019: इन सात जांबाजों पर पर टिकी है मुंबई इंडियंस, अकेला एक हजार पर भारी

16 मार्च 2019

मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2019: मुंबई इंडियंस की क्या है ताकत और कमजोरी, चौथे खिताब पर होगी नजर

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
sachin virat
Cricket News

विराट नहीं भूले वो पल, जब तेंदुलकर के सामने खेली उस पारी से मिली पहचान

16 मार्च 2019

ajinkya rahane says if i do well in ipl than automatically get world cup call
Cricket News

IPL 2019 में जी-जान लगा देंगे अजिंक्य रहाणे, दिमाग में होगा 'मिशन विश्व कप'

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
एमएस धोनी, सुरेश रैना, रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

IPL 2019: धोनी, रैना और रोहित में रोमांचक जंग, कौन पहले जड़ेगा 200 छक्के

16 मार्च 2019

एस श्रीसंत
Cricket News

होटल के कमरे में धरे गए थे श्रीसंत, जानिए उस आधी रात का पूरा सच

15 मार्च 2019

I will play for Indian cricket team again says S. Sreesanth after SC order
Cricket News

प्रतिबंध हटते ही श्रीसंत ने भरी हुंकार, बोले- टीम इंडिया में दोबारा वापसी करूंगा

15 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
Cricket News

IPL 2019: पुराने रंग में लौटे युवराज सिंह, कमेंट मिला- धागा खोल दिया

15 मार्च 2019

शेन वॉर्न
Cricket News

कौन हैं वो तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर, जिन्हें शेन वॉर्न करते हैं बेहद पसंद?

16 मार्च 2019

श्रीसंत
Cricket News

श्रीसंत बना चुके थे दूसरे देश से खेलने का मन, आखिरकार 6 साल बाद मिला न्याय

15 मार्च 2019

श्रीसंत
Cricket News

क्या श्रीसंत की टीम इंडिया में होगी वापसी? इस भारतीय दिग्गज का बड़ा बयान

15 मार्च 2019

म्यूनिख से लेकर क्राइस्टचर्च तक
Cricket News

जानिए म्यूनिख से लेकर क्राइस्टचर्च तक कब-कब छाया खेल पर आतंक का साया?

16 मार्च 2019

TEAM INDIA
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम, वरना कोटला में लहराता तिरंगा

14 मार्च 2019

hasin jahan and mohammed shami
Cricket News

विश्व कप से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, मोहम्मद शमी पर एक और FIR दर्ज

14 मार्च 2019

4 major concerns for India ahead of World Cup after series loss against Australia
Cricket News

इन चार सवालों ने उड़ाई कोहली की नींद, जवाब तलाशे बिना भारत नहीं जीत सकता विश्व कप

15 मार्च 2019

team india
Cricket News

वन-डे सीरीज में खुली टीम इंडिया की पोल, इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी पर तेज हुई मांग

14 मार्च 2019

CSK
CSK
ms dhoni ipl
ms dhoni ipl - फोटो : file photo
सुरेश रैना
सुरेश रैना - फोटो : File
शेन वॉटसन
शेन वॉटसन - फोटो : file photo
ड्वेन ब्रावो
ड्वेन ब्रावो - फोटो : ipl
मोहित शर्मा
मोहित शर्मा - फोटो : File photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.