अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Coach Ravi Shastri explains the reason of dropping Ajinkya Rahane in the Tests

...तो इस वजह से पहले दो टेस्ट में रहाणे नहीं थे प्लेइंग इलेवन का हिस्सा, शास्त्री ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

Presented by: मुकेश झा भाई, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:36 PM IST
Coach Ravi Shastri explains the reason of dropping Ajinkya Rahane in the Tests
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले दो टेस्ट मैचों में अंजिक्य रहाणे को मौका न दिए जाने को लेकर चुप्पी तोड़ी है। शास्त्री ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान इस बात का विस्तार से खुलासा किया है। आइये जानते हैं कि उन्होंने रहाणे को लेकर क्या कहाः-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ravi shastri ajinkya rahane indvsa team india south africa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kuldeep yadav says dhoni ease his work from behind the stumps
Cricket News

कुलदीप यादव का खुलासा, इस स्टार क्रिकेटर की मदद से दक्षिण अफ्रीका में हुआ सफल

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi virat kohli says first match win is important
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली ने किया खुलासा, शतक का अनोखा जश्न मनाने की क्या थी वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi durban team india breaks many records
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की किंग्समीड में ऐतिहासिक जीत, बना रिकॉर्ड्स का पहाड़

2 फरवरी 2018

south africa skipper faf du plessis blames batsmen for first odi loss against team india
Cricket News

फाफ डू प्लेसी बोले- इतना स्कोर बनाते तो टीम इंडिया को आसानी से हरा देते

2 फरवरी 2018

India claim No.1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings after Durban win
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'कोहली ब्रिगेड' ने किया कमाल, पहले ही मैच में फतह हासिल कर बनी नंबर-1

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi durban 5 heroes including virat kohli and ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के रहे ये '5 हीरो'

2 फरवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

virat kohli creates seven records in durban odi against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'चेस मास्टर' कोहली बने टीम इंडिया की जीत के हीरो, रिकॉर्ड्स बुक के बने 'किंग'

2 फरवरी 2018

sunil Gavaskar says Confusion over kl Rahul, ajinkya Rahanes ODI roles
Cricket News

दिलचस्प है गावस्कर की उलझन की वजह, रहाणे और केएल राहुल हैं जिम्मेदार

1 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi predicted XI at Durban
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर डरबन फतह करने उतर सकती है विराट 'सेना'

1 फरवरी 2018

Former pak captain Salman Butt back in spotlight after playing in dubious event in UAE
Cricket News

एक बार फिर मैच फिक्सिंग के घेरे में आया PAK का यह खिलाड़ी, पहले भी भुगत चुका है सजा

1 फरवरी 2018

Virat Kohli said virendra sehwag has gone mad in ipl 2018 auction
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बोले, 'पागल हो गए हैं वीरेंद्र सहवाग'

29 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 all team squad
Cricket News

IPL 2018: जानिए 8 टीमों का पूरा स्क्वाड, कौन सी फ्रैंचाइजी है सबसे दमदार?

28 जनवरी 2018

top ten expensive players in ipl season 11
Cricket News

ये हैं आईपीएल के 10 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने खाली कर दी फ्रैंचाइजियों की तिजोरी

29 जनवरी 2018

i never lost my confidence and work hard says suresh raina
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में वापसी करने वाले सुरेश रैना बोले- सिर्फ इस मौके का फायदा उठाना था

30 जनवरी 2018

top eleven unsold players of ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL में बोलती थी इन 11 खिलाड़ियों की तूती, अब फ्रैंचाइजी का उठ गया विश्वास

30 जनवरी 2018

these player could become captain in ipl 2018 season 11

IPL: इन खिलाड़ियों को सौंपी जा सकती है टीम की कमान, सभी हैं एक से बढ़कर एक खिलाड़ी

29 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa 1st odi match rohit sharma says about plan to win the series
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज को लेकर 'हिटमैन' का है यह प्लान, बोले- सीरीज जीतने को हैं पूरी तरह तैयार 

31 जनवरी 2018

ipl2018 auction mohammad siraj is sold to 2.5 crore and aryaman birla sold to 30 lakh
Cricket News

IPL: खरबपति बिजनेसमैन का बेटा बिका 30 लाख में, ऑटो रिक्शा ड्राइवर के बेटे की लगी 2.6 करोड़ की बोली

28 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 dwayne bravo says chennai super kings is the best team
Cricket News

CSK में वापसी को लेकर काफी खुश हैं ब्रावो, कही इतनी बड़ी बात

31 जनवरी 2018

IPL2018 Auction Krishnappa Gowtham is sold to 6.20 crore Rajasthan Royals
Cricket News

IPL: इस 'गुमनाम' खिलाड़ी की राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने लगाई 6 करोड़ की बोली, जानिए कौन

28 जनवरी 2018

unde 19 world cup shubman gill says red handkerchief changes my life
Cricket News

...तो क्या 'लाल रूमाल' ने दिलाई पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में जीत

31 जनवरी 2018

labour son Manzoor Dar sold by Kings eleven Punjab in ipl auction
Cricket News

IPL: कश्मीर के मजदूर का बेटा हो गया मालामाल, भीम से की जाती है तुलना

28 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.