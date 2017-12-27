Download App
KKR के इस बल्लेबाज ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई जमीन पर टी20 क्रिकेट में बनाया अद्भुत रिकॉर्ड

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:44 PM IST
आईपीएल में कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स (केकेआर) के ओपनर क्रिस लिन ने बुधवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की घरेलू टी20 लीग बिग बैश में बड़ा रिकॉर्ड बना दिया। लिन ने बीबीएल में ब्रिसबेन हीट की तरफ से खेलते हुए सिडनी थंडर के खिलाफ एक छक्का जड़ा और यह रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया।
