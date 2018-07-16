बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पॉलिथीन बैन' का नहीं दिखा असर, आप तस्वीरों को देख समझ जाइए, वरना पुलिस करेगी कार्रवाई
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 07:47 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में अब 50 माइक्रॉन से कम की पॉलिथीन का इस्तेमाल नहीं हो सकेगा। सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने 15 जुलाई से प्रदेश में पॉलिथीन पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। लेकिन यूपी वालों को काम बिना पॉलिथीन और प्लास्टिक के नहीं चलता। मेरठ के आस पास की बात करें तो पॉलिथीन बैन को लेकर न तो आम नागरिकों पर कोई फर्क पड़ा है और न हा व्यापारियों ने इसका इस्तेमाल बंद किया है आज हम आपको दिखा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसी ही जिन्हें देखने के बाद आपको अंदाजा हो जाएगा कि लोग पॉलिथीन के बैन को कितनी गंभीरता से ले रहे हैं:-
