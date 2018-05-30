शहर चुनें

आईआरसीटीसी ने लॉन्च की नई वेबसाइट, अब टिकट बुकिंग के लिए नहीं करना पड़ेगा लॉगिन

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 30 May 2018 01:25 PM IST
irctc launches new website with host of key features for the first time
रेलवे ने ई-टिकट बुकिंग के लिए नये बीटा वर्जन वाले वेबसाइट को लांच किया है। इस वेबसाइट को उपभोक्ताओं के अनुकूल डिजाइन बनाया गया है। मंगलवार से ई-टिकटिंग की यह वेबसाइट नये फॉर्मेट में नजर आने लगी है। 
irctc new website rail passengers ticket booking

