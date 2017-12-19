Download App
ऐसी शादी करना नहीं किसी के बस की बात, ये है एवरेस्ट से भी लंबी पोशाक

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 03:54 PM IST
worlds longest wedding dress can actually cover mount everest

ये शादी का जोड़ा पहनना किसी भी दुल्हन के लिए सबसे अनोखी बात साबित होगा। चूंकी इसे दुनिया की सबसे लंबी शादी की पोशाक बताया जा रहा है।
यही नहीं इसे वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में भी दर्ज कर लिया गया है।  

जी हां.. जो भी दुल्हन ये ड्रेस पहनेगी उसके लिए अनोखा पल होगा। क्योंकि ऐसी शादी करना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं है।
 

