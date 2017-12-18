बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लग्जरी कार से भी महंगी ये साइकिल, कीमत 25 लाख, जानकर चकरा गया ना सिर...
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:55 AM IST
'ट्रेक बटरफ्लाई मेडोने' दुनिया की सबसे महंगी रेसिंग साइकिल है जिसकी कीमत पांच लाख अमेरिकी डॉलर है। दूसरे नंबर पर 'ट्रेक योशिमोटो नारा' आती है जिसकी कीमत दो लाख डॉलर है।
