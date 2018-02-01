बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
कोई लगे 'अंडाघर' तो किसी का उल्टा सिर, ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे अनोखे घर
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 07:30 PM IST
कोई भी घर सिर्फ रहने की जगह मात्र नहीं होता बल्कि ये उसे बनाने वाले के सपनों का आशियाना भी होता है। फिर घर चाहे छोटा हो या बड़ा मगर उसमें रहने वाला अपने घर को सबसे बेहतर बनाना चाहता है। इसी कोशिश में कुछ लोगों ने अपनी क्रिएटिविटी के साथ दुनिया के सबसे बेहतरीन और अनूठे घर बनाएं हैं जिन्हें देख कर आप दंग रह जाएंगे। इन्हें देख शायद फिर जहन में ये सवाल भी उठे कि किसी को ऐसा आइडिया भी आ सकता है क्या..?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a7304664f1c1b8e268b7a18","slug":"these-are-the-worlds-most-unique-house-see-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0918\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.