अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   You will not know the secret of these strange cities in the world

दुनिया के इन अजीबोगरीब शहरों के राज नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जाने से पहले जरूर जान लें

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:31 PM IST
You will not know the secret of these strange cities in the world
1 of 5
अगर आप घूमने फिरने के शौकिन है तो ये खबर आपके लिए बेहद जरूरी है। दरअसल आज हम आपको दुनिया के कुछ ऐसे शहरों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो बहुत ही अजीबोगरीब हैं। इन शहरों के बारे में आज तक आपने कभी नहीं सुना होगा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
disney world china new york

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

worlds most famous grandmas doing modeling even at the age of 90
World of Wonders

90 साल की उम्र में यह दादी कर रही ऐसा काम, दुनियाभर में हो रहा नाम

31 जनवरी 2018

Miracle with dead body of a Buddhist monk
World of Wonders

चमत्कार! मौत के 2 महीने बाद मुस्कुराने लगा बौद्ध भिक्षु, चौंक पड़ी दुनिया

27 जनवरी 2018

chinese baby customs 100 days of celebration
World of Wonders

यहां बच्चे के जन्म पर करते है अनोखा सेलिब्रेशन, 100 दिन तक मनाते हैं जश्न

29 जनवरी 2018

Catch a ride of Bamboo Bikes
World of Wonders

पैसे पेड़ पर नहीं उगते, वीडियो देखकर बदल जाएगी आपकी यह सोच

27 जनवरी 2018

You must read it is happened with prostitute everyday
World of Wonders

कस्टमर की रहती हैं ऐसी-ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर वेश्याओं के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने 

27 दिसंबर 2017

chinese company offering dolls for rent
World of Wonders

चीनी कंपनी ने सेक्स डॉल्स के साथ शुरू किया ऐसा काम, दुनिया रह गई हैरान

16 जनवरी 2018

More in World of Wonders

A lady shows the best way to Re use Demonetised five hundred and thousand rupees note
World of Wonders

पहन ली ऐसी साड़ी, मच गया गदर, देखने वालों का बुरा हाल

17 जनवरी 2018

This Unique solar road illuminating Thousands of homes in china
World of Wonders

चीन ने कर दिखाया ऐसा करिश्मा दंग हुई पूरी दुनिया, अब कौन देगा इसे टक्कर

31 दिसंबर 2017

Baby is born ten days AFTER his mother is declared dead
World of Wonders

मरी हुई 'मां' के पेट से 10 दिन बाद निकला जिंदा बच्चा, अजीबो-गरीब नजारा देख डॉक्टर्स हुए हैरान

23 जनवरी 2018

Gulf of alaska a place where two oceans meet
World of Wonders

देखें कुदरत का करिश्मा, मिल कर भी नहीं मिल पाता इन महासागरों का पानी

18 जनवरी 2018

You do not know these things about China
World of Wonders

ये है चीन की वो बातें, जिनकी खबर आपको भी नहीं होगी

28 दिसंबर 2017

The coldest place on earth and Temperature goes below -56 ° C
World of Wonders

दुनिया की सबसे ठंडी जगह, -56°C से भी नीचे जाता है तापमान

27 दिसंबर 2017

Spanish prisoner declared dead by three doctor wakes up in mortuary
World of Wonders

'डेड बॉडी' से आने लगी खर्र-खर्र की आवाज, पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले भी हुए हैरान

11 जनवरी 2018

A village where every poor person becomes rich
World of Wonders

गरीबी का रामबाण इलाज भारत के इस गांव के पास, तभी चीन की इस पर बुरी नजर

16 जनवरी 2018

A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America
World of Wonders

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

25 दिसंबर 2017

The worlds largest camera in Chile
World of Wonders

इस कैमेरा के आगे बड़े-बड़े ट्रक भी पिद्दी, अंतरिक्ष की गहराईयों की लेगा ऐसी तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2018

Tour of fifty six countries without visa
World of Wonders

56 देश ऐसे जहां जाने के लिए नहीं लगता वीजा, चौंक गए न जानकर, पढ़ें डिटेल

9 जनवरी 2018

Interesting secret treasure of a priest in France
World of Wonders

दिलचस्प है फ्रांस में छिपे एक खजाने का रहस्य, जानकर होगी हैरानी

16 जनवरी 2018

Who says money does not grow on trees? visit Great Britain
World of Wonders

कौन कहता है पेड़ों पर पैसे नहीं उगते, यहां तो उगते हैं, देख कर हैरान रह जाएंगे

26 दिसंबर 2017

The Mysterious Village where people are too small
World of Wonders

यहां बसने वाला हर इंसान बौना, सदियों पहले हुई इस भूल की आज तक चुका रहे कीमत

17 जनवरी 2018

video being viral when a teenager adopt stepfather on christmas
World of Wonders

बेटी ने नए साल पर मांग लिया ऐसा गिफ्ट, फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ा सौतेला बाप

2 जनवरी 2018

Banbury mother dies after raising fourty lakh for sons
World of Wonders

मां ने आखिरी सांस भी कर दी अपने बच्चों के नाम, छोड़ गई इतनी दौलत

25 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.