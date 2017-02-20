बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
इन औरतों को कभी नहीं आता बुढ़ापा, ताउम्र रहती हैं जवान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 01:39 PM IST
यह जगह किसी जन्नत से कम नहीं है और यहां कि लड़कियां अप्सराओं से। खूबसूरती में ये लड़कियां दुनिया की सभी एक्ट्रेस को पीछे छोड़ देंगी। जानना चाहते हैं कहां है ये जगह और क्यों हैं अपने हुस्न के लिए पूरी दुनिया में, तो पढ़िए आगे की स्लाइड्स में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58aa9b084f1c1b1053b22fd8","slug":"girls-in-this-valley-have-been-considered-most-beautiful-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.