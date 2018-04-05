बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अन्य ग्रहों पर जीवन की भविष्यवाणी करेंगे वैज्ञानिक, कर रहे इस रहस्यमयी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 05:17 PM IST
'आर्टिफिशिय इंटेलिजेंस'... शायद आप यह शब्द पहली बार सुन रहे हो। लेकिन इस एक शब्द के इर्द-गिर्द ही आपका पूरा भविष्य टिका है। जी हां, वैज्ञानिक इसी से जुड़ी एक बहुत बड़ी रिसर्च में जुटे हैं। वैज्ञानिक अब 'आर्टिफिशिय इंटेलिजेंस या कहे 'कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता' के आधार पर भविष्य की खोज करने में लगे हैं।
