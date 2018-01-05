बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
दुनिया की सबसे महंगी वोदका बोतल चोरी, कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 03:25 PM IST
डेनमार्क के कोपेनहेगन शहर में दुनिया की सबसे महंगी वोदका की बोतल चोरी हो गई है। जिसकी कीमत सुनकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे। इस बोतल की कीमत 13 लाख यूरो यानी करीब 9 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f46f04f1c1b0b788b68cf","slug":"worlds-most-expensive-vodka-stolen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0926\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.