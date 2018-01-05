Download App
दुनिया की सबसे महंगी वोदका बोतल चोरी, कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 03:25 PM IST
Worlds most expensive vodka stolen
1 of 6
डेनमार्क के कोपेनहेगन शहर में दुनिया की सबसे महंगी वोदका की बोतल चोरी हो गई है। जिसकी कीमत सुनकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे। इस बोतल की कीमत 13 लाख यूरो यानी करीब 9 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है। 
vodka world most expensive vodka copenhagen thieves denmark
