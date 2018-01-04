बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैसों की थी इस कदर जरूरत, डिलीवरी के आधे घंटे बाद ही काम पर लौटी ये सेक्स वर्कर
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 06:13 PM IST
एक सेक्स वर्कर की जिंदगी के बारे में बिना कुछ सोचे समझे समाज में न जाने कैसी-कैसी बातें की जाती हैं। देश हो या विदेश सभी जगह का हाल एक समान है।
हालांकि समाज इस बात को अच्छी तरह से जानता है कि इस काम को कर रही महिलाएं कितने शौक से ये काम कर रही है। मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक इस काली दुनिया में ज्यादातर महिलाएं अपनी मर्जी से नहीं आती। अगली स्लाइड देखें
