बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
चिल्लर जमा करने में सबका गुरु निकला यह आदमी, मिला इतना पैसा जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:09 PM IST
यह आदमी चिल्लर जमा करने में सबका गुरू निकला। ऐसा कर इसने 45 साल में कुल इतना पैसा जमा कर लिया कि जिसके बारे में जानकर पूरी दुनिया दंग रह गई...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a7b00704f1c1b410b8b792c","slug":"this-man-was-collecting-pennies-since-fourty-five-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.