ऐसे मंदिर जहां जाते ही आपको जरूर याद आएंगे भगवान, वजह बड़ी खौफनाक

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:47 PM IST
राजस्थान के बारमेर जिले में स्थित इस मंदिर का नाम है किराडू मंदिर। इस मंदिर के बारे में कहा जाता है कि यहां शाम ढलते जो  ही जो कोई ठहरा है वह पत्थर का बन जाता है। मान्यतानुसार इसे एक साधु का शाप बताया जाता है।
