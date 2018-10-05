शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   the reason behind chinese tourist are going to S korea

सैलानियों के लिए स्वर्ग है यह देश: लोग घूमने नहीं, बल्कि ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने आते हैं

एरिन क्रेग, बीबीसी, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 10:33 AM IST
South Korea Jeju
1 of 12
आप कहीं सैर-सपाटे के लिए निकलें तो क्या वहां ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने में वक्त जाया करना पसंद करेंगे? शायद नहीं। टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर कोई भी व्यक्ति समय बर्बाद क्यों करना चाहेगा, वो भी उमस भरे मौसम में, लंबी कतार में खड़े होकर पसीना पोंछते हुए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hawaii of korea driving license jeju साउथ कोरिया
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

aa
Weird Stories

मामूली ककड़ी चुराने की मिली ऐसी सजा, तीन साल रगड़ा जुर्माना भी तगड़ा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

रेप और यौन अपराधों से जुड़ी पांच गलतफहमियां, इन्हें पढ़कर खुल जाएंगी सबकी आंखें

4 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Weird Stories

इस खास शराब को बनाने की विधि जान लेंगे तो यकीन मानिए पीना छोड़ देंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Weird Jobs
Weird Stories

दुनिया की अजब-गजब नौकरियां, जहां काम करने के लिए उतारने पड़ते हैं कपड़े

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Rape
Weird Stories

रेप पीड़िता ने लड़की के बारे में दिया ऐसा सनसनीखेज बयान, सुनते ही पुलिस भी हैरान

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Weird Stories

Bobbi Jo Fat Model
Weird Stories

तस्वीरें: नहीं देखी होगी 200 किलो वजनी मॉडल, अपने फिगर के दम पर कर रही करोड़ों में कमाई

1 अक्टूबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

छिपे हुए कैमरे से कैसे बच सकते हैं आप, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

वो ट्रेन के दरवाजे पर मौत का कर रही थी इंतजार, अचानक हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखकर निकल पड़ी सबकी चीख

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Cambodian actress Denny Kwan
Weird Stories

बला सी खूबसूरत इस हीरोइन पर लगा बैन, तस्वीरें करती हैं आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन

3 अक्टूबर 2018

snake bite
Weird Stories

पत्नी को सांप ने काटा तो गाय के गोबर से ढक दिया पूरा शरीर, फिर हुआ ऐसा हाल, आप सोच भी नहीं सकते

1 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

हैरतअंगेज! दोस्त की बीवी से करने लगा ऐसी मांग, पवित्र रिश्ते को किया कलंकित

29 सितंबर 2018

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiyala
Weird Stories

इस महाराजा के 'खास' महल में केवल बिना कपड़ों के मिलती थी एंट्री, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Teacher Student
Weird Stories

हवाई जहाज में टीचर ने नाबालिग छात्र के साथ किया ऐसा काम, 9 महीने बाद सामने आएगा अंजाम

3 अक्टूबर 2018

facebook and whatsapp
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सएप पर बात करने से रोक लगाती थी पत्नी, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम तबाह हो गई जिंदगी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

यहां विषधारी सांपों का फैला ऐसा आतंक, हरकदम पर लोगों को नजर आने लगती है मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

यह लड़की साथ लेकर घूमती हैं अपने शरीर का ऐसा अंग, देखते ही दिमाग रह जाता है सन्न

29 सितंबर 2018

Successful People PhobiaSuccessful People Phobia
Weird Stories

कामयाब और काबिल लोगों के मन में होते हैं ये अजीबो-गरीब डर, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

2 अक्टूबर 2018

coin
Weird Stories

पार्क में चल रहा था पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम, खुदाई में मिला कुछ ऐसा चमक उठी किस्मत

29 सितंबर 2018

महारानी एलिजाबेथ
Weird Stories

ब्रिटेन की महारानी के घर निकली है नौकरी, सुविधाओं के बारे में जानेंगे तो आप भी कर देंगे आवेदन

28 सितंबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

नहीं खरीद पाएंगे चॉकलेट, वजह जानकर कहीं सटक न जाए आपका दिमाग

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Carlos Duarte
Weird Stories

प्रिंट आउट के लिए नहीं थे पैसे, हाथ से लिखा पूरा बायोडेटा, अब हो रही नौकरी की बरसात

28 सितंबर 2018

South Korea Jeju
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
Jeju Island South Korea
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.