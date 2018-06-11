बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1e0f194f1c1ba76e8b71f6","slug":"no-walls-and-no-roof-in-this-swiss-hotel-name-null-stern","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091b\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0938\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ये है बिना छत और बिना दीवार वाला होटल, यहां एक रात रुकने की कीमत सुन खिसक जाएगी पैरों तले जमीन
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 11 Jun 2018 11:57 AM IST
आज तक आपने एक से एक शानदार होटल देखा होगा लेकिन क्या कभी आपने ऐसा होटल देखा है जिसकी न तो दीवार है और न छत..? मजाक मत समझिए। इस अजबीगरीब दुनिया में ऐसा ही अजीबोगरीब है ये होटल।
