बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
65 साल तक जवान रहती हैं इस प्रजाति की औरतें
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 11:29 AM IST
दुनिया में एक ऐसी प्रजाति भी हैं जहां की औरतें 65 साल तक रजस्वला होती हैं और उस उम्र तक बच्चों को जन्म भी देती हैं। इस जनजाति की खूबियां जाननी हैं तो आपको पूरी खबर पढ़नी होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"57590b244f1c1b6e409c58e8","slug":"hunza-people-live-to-120-years-give-birth-at-65","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.