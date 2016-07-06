बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
इन लड़कियों को चढ़ा जलपरी बनने का शौक, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 10:26 AM IST
शौक इंसान से क्या-क्या नहीं करवा लेता। अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया की रहने वाली इन लड़कियों को ही ले लीजिए। इनके शौक ने इन्हें असल जिंदगी में जलपरी बना दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"577c9e514f1c1b78467f9f9b","slug":"meet-with-these-real-life-mermaids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.