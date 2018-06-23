बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं चंडीगढ़ के 7 रहस्यमयी स्थान, जहां घूमती हैं बुरी आत्माएं! कलेजा मजबूत है तभी जाएं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 01:43 PM IST
चंडीगढ़ आएं तो इन 7 रहस्यमयी जगहों पर न जाएं, लोग इन्हें भुतहा और हॉन्टेड मानते हैं। कहते हैं यहां बुरी आत्माएं घूमती हैं, देखिए कहीं आपका सामना न हो जाए।
