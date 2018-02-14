बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़की को हुई ऐसी बीमारी, आंखों से निकलने लगे कीड़े
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 03:52 PM IST
वैलेंटाइन वीक में आंखों की गर्मागर्म चर्चाओं के बाद अब आंखों का एक और चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। मगर आपकी जानकारी के लिए पहले ही बताना चाहेंगे कि यह आंखें दिल को लुभाने की वजह से नहीं बल्कि किसी और कारण से चर्चा में आई हैं। इस मामले को पढ़कर आपका दिल भी दहल उठेगा।
