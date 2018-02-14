अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Fourteen worms found in a woman eye

लड़की को हुई ऐसी बीमारी, आंखों से निकलने लगे कीड़े

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 03:52 PM IST
Fourteen worms found in a woman eye
1 of 6
वैलेंटाइन वीक में आंखों की गर्मागर्म चर्चाओं के बाद अब आंखों का एक और चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। मगर आपकी जानकारी के लिए पहले ही बताना चाहेंगे कि यह आंखें  दिल को लुभाने की वजह से नहीं बल्कि किसी और कारण से चर्चा में आई हैं। इस मामले को पढ़कर आपका दिल भी दहल उठेगा। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
worms in eye lazia gulosa infection

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Another video viral of Priya Prakash
Weird Stories

'वैलेंटाइन गर्ल' के नए वीडियो को मिले 12 घंटे में 30 लाख व्यूज, देखिए क्या है खास

14 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

13 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of mumbai Hawkers who kept vegetables in the gutter
Weird Stories

मुंबई में अगर जान लेंगे सब्जीवालों की ये करतूत तो सब्जी से नफरत हो जाएगी

13 फरवरी 2018

Five thousand rupees note viral on social media
Weird Stories

क्या आपने पांच हजार का नोट देखा है?, अगर नहीं तो जानिए वायरल खबर का सच

14 फरवरी 2018

Video being viral of Priya prakash on social media
Weird Stories

क्लिप में युवती ऐसा क्या कर रही है जो देखते ही देखते हो गई Viral, जान लें वजह

13 फरवरी 2018

Prank video being viral on social media just before Valentines Day
Weird Stories

प्रेमिका को पार्क में ले जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो सावधान, पहले वीडियो देख लें

14 फरवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

in rajasthan groom refuse to dowry and give special message to society
Weird Stories

दुल्हन के पिता ने दी नोटों के बंडल से भरी थाली, दूल्हे का जवाब जानकर हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे आप

9 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

12 फरवरी 2018

Most incredible roads in the world
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया की कुछ अविश्वसनीय सड़कें, आपको कराएंगी जन्नत की सैर

7 फरवरी 2018

Brazilian village populated only by women seeking man for marriage
Weird Stories

दुनिया का ऐसा गांव जहां सारी लड़कियां बैठी कुंवारी, वजह चौंकाने वाली

10 फरवरी 2018

Know about what women likes most on Valentine Day
Weird Stories

'वेलेंटाइन डे' पर औरतों को चाहिए ये, पसंद-नापसंद जानकर दीजिए मनचाहा तोहफा

14 फरवरी 2018

Most dangerous way of this church in the world
Weird Stories

मौत के मुंह से होकर गुजरता है भगवान के घर का रास्ता, सप्ताह में एक दिन होती है पूजा

13 फरवरी 2018

This man was collecting pennies since fourty five years
Weird Stories

चिल्लर जमा करने में सबका गुरु निकला यह आदमी, मिला इतना पैसा जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

This is worlds Smallest name Island
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया का सबसे अजीब नाम वाला आइलैंड, जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

10 फरवरी 2018

this special digital necklace will solve your so many problems
Weird Stories

गजब का है यह नेकलेस, हर ड्रेस के साथ मैच करने के लिए बदल सकते हैं डिजाइन

10 फरवरी 2018

Shelly Golay dead husband sending flowers every valentines day
Weird Stories

Valentines Day: कब्र में दफ्न थी इस शख्स की लाश, फिर भी पत्नी को भेजता रहा फूल

10 फरवरी 2018

Ranger found Scary thing in the middle of the forest
Weird Stories

जंगल के बीच मिली ऐसी डरावनी चीज, देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गया शख्स

7 फरवरी 2018

Chocolate Day watch how elder man surprise his valentine with chocolates and roses in Los Angeles
Weird Stories

इस बुजुर्ग ने पत्नी को दिया ऐसा सरप्राइज, वीडियो देख आप भी बोलेंगे 'So cute'

10 फरवरी 2018

this women look like cartoon character
Weird Stories

इस महिला ने खुद को बना लिया है ऐसा, जहां भी जाती है लोग बुलाते हैं कार्टून

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.