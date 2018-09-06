बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b90bc26867a557ff129ba9e","slug":"five-years-old-israeli-girl-becomes-famous-just-because-of-her-beautifull-hair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
5 साल की बच्ची को बालों ने बनाया मशहूर, सोशल मीडिया पर फॉलो कर रहे हजारों लोग
कच्ची धूप, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 02:26 PM IST
क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन करेंगे कि महज पांच साल की एक बच्ची के इंस्टाग्राम पर हजारों फैंस हैं। इसके पीछे बेहद खास वजह बताई जा रही है। जी हां, जब आप इस बारे में जानेंगे तो आप भी इस बच्ची के दीवाने हो जाएंगे।
