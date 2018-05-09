बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
8 साल का अनोखा बच्चा...जिसका शरीर और हुनर ऐसा, जो भी देखता है, देखता ही रह जाता
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 12:43 PM IST
इस बच्चे की उम्र 8 साल है, पर इसका शरीर और इसमें एक हुनर ऐसा है, जो भी देखता बस देखता ही रह जाता। आप भी देख लीजिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5af29eb94f1c1b9b098b8e77","slug":"chandigarh-unique-child-shabadpreet-who-have-no-hands-and-no-one-feet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.