8 साल का अनोखा बच्चा...जिसका शरीर और हुनर ऐसा, जो भी देखता है, देखता ही रह जाता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 12:43 PM IST
अनोखा बच्चा शब्दप्रीत
इस बच्चे की उम्र 8 साल है, पर इसका शरीर और इसमें एक हुनर ऐसा है, जो भी देखता बस देखता ही रह जाता। आप भी देख लीजिए...
अनोखा बच्चा शब्दप्रीत
