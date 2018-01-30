बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैदा होते ही डॉक्टरों को ऑर्डर देने लगा बच्चा, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:40 AM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी वीडियोज या तस्वीरें वायरल हो जाती हैं, जो इंसान को एक बार सोचने पर मजबूर कर देती हैं। ऐसी ही एक तस्वीर इन दिनों सोशल साइट्स पर तहलका मचा रही है।
