शादी के दिन पुलिसवाले के साथ कुछ ऐसा कर बैठे दूल्हा-दुल्हन, थाने में बीती 'सुहागरात'
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 07:10 PM IST
अपनी शादी की पहली रात के लिए लोगों के अलग अलग सपने होते हैं। जरा सोचिए अगर किसी जोड़े को शादी की पहली रात पुलिस स्टेशन में गुजारनी पड़े तो उन दोनों पर क्या बीतेगी। इंग्लैंड के कंब्रिया में एक जोड़े के साथ कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ है। यहां शादी के बाद दूल्हा-दुल्हन को शादी की पहली रात ही पुलिस स्टेशन में अलग-अलग सेल में गुजारनी पड़ी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें ऐसा क्या हुआ जो दोनों को अपनी पहली रात स्टेशन में गुजारनी पड़ी...
