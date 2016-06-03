शहर चुनें

5 बच्चों की मां, फिगर देख मॉडल भी शरमा जाएेंगी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 10:51 AM IST
a mother of five children with figure like a model
1 of 5
सेक्सी फिगर पाने की चाहत किस महिला की नहीं होती। लेकिन गर्भावस्था के बाद भी अगर कोई अपनी फिगर बरकरार रख पाए, तो ये तो सपना देखने वाली बात हो जाएगी। लेकिन ये हकीकत है, क्योंकि ऐसी  फिगर इस 5 बच्चों की मां की है। इस महिला के एब्स देखकर बड़ी-बड़ी मॉडल भी शरमा जाएंगी। 
 
weird stories azab gazab log simone gately fitness fanatic mum

