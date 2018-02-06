अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   8 year old boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria

8 साल के मामूस को मिली दर्दनाक मौत, वजह जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:51 PM IST
8 year old boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria
1 of 5
इस तस्वीर में दिखने वाला मासूम बच्चा अब दुनिया में नहीं है। अमेरिका के राज्य ऑरेगॉन में रहने वाले इस 8 साल के बच्चे का नाम लायम है। लायम की मौत का कारण बहुत दुखद और दिल को दहला देने वाला है। लायम की मौत मांस खाने वाले कीड़े के कारण हुई है।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
america flesh eating bug

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Alhaji Mohammed Masaba who married 97 women dies at 93
Weird Stories

दुनिया को अलविदा बोल गए 130 पत्नियों के पति और 203 बच्चों के मौलवी पिता, गजब था तर्क

6 फरवरी 2018

UP Firozabad after death old man alive
Weird Stories

श्मशान में अंतिम संस्कार से पहले लौट आईं इस शख्स की सांसे, बोला- गलती से ले गए थे यमदूत

5 फरवरी 2018

in bihar villagers make marriage of lovebirds
Weird Stories

चुपके से गया था प्रेमिका से मिलने, नहीं हुआ 'अंकित' जैसा हाल, लोगों ने कायम की मिसाल

5 फरवरी 2018

pakistani journalist live reporting from his own wedding ceremony
Weird Stories

Viral Video: जब अपनी ही शादी में लाइव रिपोर्टिंग करने लगा पाकिस्तानी दूल्‍हा, सास से पूछा ये सवाल

6 फरवरी 2018

Girl With Pregnant Looking Belly Diagnosed With Liver Cancer
Weird Stories

देखकर लगा प्रेग्नेंट है लड़की, अस्पताल पहुंची तो डॉक्टर ने कहा, 'अब बहुत देर हो चुकी है'

4 फरवरी 2018

Wife shares touching story of husband who gets hole in skull after overdrinking energy drinks
Weird Stories

एनर्जी ड्रिंक पीते ही शरीर का हुआ ऐसा हाल, काटना पड़ा सिर, अब ऐसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

6 फरवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

Thailand man running away from showroom just because of he looks like a beggar
Weird Stories

भिखारी समझ कर भगा रहे थे शोरूम वाले, वायरल खबर का सच जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

2 फरवरी 2018

weird marriage rituals in these countries
Weird Stories

यहां शादी में निभाए जाते हैं ऐसे रिवाज, सुनकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप

4 फरवरी 2018

unique theft in china thieve steals and sell 800 meter road
Weird Stories

चीन में एक शख्स ने रातों रात बेच दी सड़क, गिरफ्तारी पर हुआ खुलासा बेहद चौंकाने वाला

5 फरवरी 2018

After budget 2018 Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions
Weird Stories

बजट सुनकर बेहोश हुआ आदमी, ये तस्वीरें देखकर पेट पकड़ लेंगे आप

2 फरवरी 2018

Why government is selling petrol too expensive here is calculation of it
Weird Stories

क्यों 37 रुपये का पेट्रोल बिकता है 73 में, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच

5 फरवरी 2018

Five most mysterious websites of the world
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया की 5 रहस्यमयी वेबसाइट, इन्हें भूलकर भी न खोलें

3 फरवरी 2018

strangest Guinness World Record
Weird Stories

गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हैं ये अजीबोगरीब रिकॉर्ड, इनके बारे में जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

5 फरवरी 2018

Video being viral of a girl who is dancing outside of the boyfriends house on Dj songs
Weird Stories

प्रेमी के घर के बाहर सरेआम प्रेमिका ने किया कुछ ऐसा, देखने वालों की लग गई भीड़

4 फरवरी 2018

this china company distribute bundles of money to employees as bonus
Weird Stories

चीन की इस कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों को थैलों में भरकर कैश, बोनस में बांट दिए 163 करोड़

5 फरवरी 2018

Mystery of the funeral procession of eunuch
Weird Stories

सिर्फ रात को ही क्यों निकाली जाती है किन्नरों की शव यात्रा, रहस्य जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे 

1 फरवरी 2018

Find the mysterious world just because of A donkey
Weird Stories

एक गधे के कारण मिली सालों पुरानी एक रहस्यमयी दुनिया, हैरान रह जाएंगे जानकर

3 फरवरी 2018

this tribe of bastar celebrate valentines day in regard of love and marriage
Weird Stories

वेलेंटाइन स्पेशल: यहां ऐसी अजीब परंपरा, अगर युवती ने कबूला गिफ्ट तो समझो शादी पक्की

5 फरवरी 2018

See these funny photos of Weird inventions will make you laugh
Weird Stories

देखें ये मजेदार आविष्कार, हंसा-हंसाकर कर देंगे लोटपोट

31 जनवरी 2018

Five Weird Experiment of indian people
Weird Stories

दुनियाभर में मशहूर हैं भारतीय लोगों के ऐसे जुगाड़, देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे दंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Reasons is Shocking of a couple Toilets Marriage
Weird Stories

टॉयलेट में रचाई शादी, वजह जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

4 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of baby girl who dance like sapna chaudhary
Weird Stories

5 साल की बच्ची के डांस के सामने सपना चौधरी फेल, फेसबुक पर गदर मचा रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.