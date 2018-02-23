शहर चुनें

बिल्ली रास्ता काटे तो क्या है इसका मतलब, यहां पढ़ें सभी संकेत

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 02:11 PM IST
बिल्ली से जुड़े अपशकुन, अंधविश्वास हैं या सच इस बात को लेकर अक्सर लोग असमंजस में रहते हैं। इस करके जब कभी बिल्ली रास्ता काट जाती है तो लोग वहीं थम जाते हैं और यह प्रतीक्षा करते हैं कि उस रास्ते से उनसे पहले कोई और इंसान गुजरे। कभी-कभी तो लोग डर से अपना रास्ता तक बदल लेते हैं। लेकिन कम ही लोग जानते होंगे कि आखिर ऐसा क्यों किया जाता है। अगर आप भी बिना कारण जाने ऐसा कर रहें हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है।   
