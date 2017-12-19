Download App
34 बार सांप के काटने के बाद भी जिंदा है ये लड़की, रहस्य बनी इसकी जिंदगी

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 03:57 PM IST
A Mysterious Snake Bite the girl thirty four times

इस लड़की को 34वीं बार सांप ने डस चुका है लेकिन इस पर जहर का कोई असर नहीं हुआ। इस बात से डॉक्टर भी हैरान हैं। कहते हैं कि 3 साल से इस लड़की के पीछे एक रहस्यमयी सांप पड़ा है। यकीन नहीं होता तो पढ़ें पूरा मामला... 

कभी घर तो कभी स्कूल। हर बार सांप आकर इस लड़की को डस जाता है। लेकिन अभी तक यह समझ नहीं आया है कि आखिर सांप क्यों इसे मारना चाहता है, आइए जानते हैं...

