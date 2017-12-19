Download App
आपका शहर Close

'अंबानी' से भी ज्यादा फेमस कर देगी आपको ये कार, खरीद लो एकबार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 04:58 PM IST
Worlds top five expensive cars

पिछले कुछ सालों में मंहगी लग्ज़री कारों की मांग बढ़ी है। यही वजह है कि दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कार सड़कों पर इन दिनों दौड़ती देखी जा सकती हैं। जी हां ये सच है कि इन्हें देखने वाला हर इंसान चौंक जाता है। आइए जानते हैं दुनिया की 5 महंगी लग्जरी कारों की कीमत और उनकी खासियतों के बारे में...

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

five top expensive cars diamond on wheels cars lamborghini veneno roadster More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

आपके शहर में रात 10 बजे सजती है 'मर्दों की मंडी', इस काले सच से वाकिफ नहीं होंगे

male sex workers incresing in india
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कुत्ते पालने वाले जरूर पढ़ लें, 22 साल की लड़की के साथ कुत्तों ने जो किया, किसी के साथ न हो...

The twenty two year old girl was killed by her own dogs
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है 'ड्रैकुला अस्पताल' का भयानक सच, चूस रहा था लोगों के खून-पसीने की कमाई

Black truth of the Fortis hospital at Gurugram
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!