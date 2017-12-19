Download App
अंडे के साथ भूल कर भी न करना ये भूल, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 05:32 PM IST
Microwave ovens Companies should warn of exploding eggs

आप शायद ये बात न जानते हों कि एक अंडे के साथ की गई एक भूल बड़े धमाके में तब्दील हो सकती है। यह धमाका आपको हिला कर रख सकता है। इसलिए अंडे के साथ की गई ये भूल आपको बेहद भारी भी पड़ सकती है। 

