बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंडे के साथ भूल कर भी न करना ये भूल, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
Microwave ovens Companies should warn of exploding eggs
{"_id":"5a38fb4a4f1c1bf4688c225b","slug":"microwave-ovens-companies-should-warn-of-exploding-eggs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 05:32 PM IST
आप शायद ये बात न जानते हों कि एक अंडे के साथ की गई एक भूल बड़े धमाके में तब्दील हो सकती है। यह धमाका आपको हिला कर रख सकता है। इसलिए अंडे के साथ की गई ये भूल आपको बेहद भारी भी पड़ सकती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2fce224f1c1b4c528b8fa3","slug":"china-spend-seventeen-years-to-create-this-world-largest-radio-telescope","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a325ac94f1c1bb34a8b617a","slug":"the-all-time-greatest-airplane-seat-like-a-hotel-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u0940\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a34bb834f1c1b8d698c1e1d","slug":"sixty-years-mystery-of-the-space-is-sorted-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u093e 60 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f' ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!