इस विचित्र जीव के पास इंसानों जैसे होंठ, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 03:21 PM IST
इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक अनोखे जीव का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसके बारे में जानकर यकीनन आपको भी हैरानी होने वाली है। दरअसल, यह जीव दिखने में है ही ऐसा। आज से पहले ऐसी प्रजाति नहीं देखी गई थी।
बता दें इस जीव के पास हूबहू इंसानों जैसे होंठ हैं। अभी तक जिस किसी ने इस जीव की वीडियो देखी है उसे बड़ा आश्चर्य हो रहा है। चलिए बताते हैं आपको इसके बारे में...
